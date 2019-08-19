Jay-Z to produce NFL halftime show

Jay-Z is to team up with the NFL for a music and social justice campaign that will see him involved with producing the Super Bowl halftime show.

The 99 Problems hitmaker will be the sports league’s “live music entertainment strategist” as part of the partnership with his company Roc Nation. He will also be working with them on their Inspire Change activism campaign.

Jay-Z told the New York Times newspaper: “The NFL has a great big platform, and it has to be all-inclusive. They were willing to do some things, to make some changes, that we can do some good.”

As part of the partnership, the 49-year-old rapper will be involved in selecting and producing the Super Bowl halftime performance, despite recently slamming the NFL in his song ‘Apes**t‘, in which he rapped about turning down the coveted show in solidarity of Colin Kaepernick, whose take-the-knee protest at racial inequality saw him ousted from the league.

But despite his criticism, NFL bosses think Jay-Z will be an ideal partner because they are looking for people who will hold them to account. Roger Goodell, NFL commissioner, said: “We don’t want people to come in and necessarily agree with us; we want people to come in and tell us what we can do better.”