JC defeat SATHS for 30th Manning Cup title

Jamaica College defeated St Andrew Technical High School 5-4 on penalties Friday evening for their 3oth Manning Cup title at the National Stadium.

The defeat denied STATHS their second.

Both teams failed to score during the regulation time, sending the match to penalties. STATHS withstood the early pressure from JC at the start of the match, which created anxious moments in their defence. The second half had both teams engaged in a fairly open battle, although JC created better scoring opportunities.

Steven McQueen, Tahjay Gray, Shemar Daley and Nicholas Bennett scored in the ensuing penalties for STATHS, with Tyrese Smith missing. JCâ€™s penalty scorers were Tyrese Small, Oquassa Chong, Omar Thompson, Phillon Lawrence and Tajay Grant.