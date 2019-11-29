JC defeat SATHS for 30th Manning Cup title

JC defeat SATHS for 30th Manning Cup titleFriday, November 29, 2019
|
Jamaica College defeated St Andrew Technical High School 5-4 on penalties Friday evening for their 3oth Manning Cup title at the National Stadium.
The defeat denied STATHS their second.
Both teams failed to score during the regulation time, sending the match to penalties. STATHS withstood the early pressure from JC at the start of the match, which created anxious moments in their defence. The second half had both teams engaged in a fairly open battle, although JC created better scoring opportunities.
Steven McQueen, Tahjay Gray, Shemar Daley and Nicholas Bennett scored in the ensuing penalties for STATHS, with Tyrese Smith missing. JCâ€™s penalty scorers were Tyrese Small, Oquassa Chong, Omar Thompson, Phillon Lawrence and Tajay Grant.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy