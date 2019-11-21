JC return to Manning Cup final

Jamaica College (JC) made a return to the final of ISSA/Digicel Manning Cup schoolboy football competition on Wednesday (Nov 20) after a one-year hiatus.

JC returned to the final on a 5-4 penalty victory over Kingston College (KC) at the National Stadium, in St Andrew. The match had ended 0-0 after regulation time.

JC won the competition for six consecutive years before they were eliminated in the semifinals last year. The win enabled JC to avenge a penalty shootout loss to KC in the semifinals of the Champions Cup last Saturday.

They will be going for their 30th hold on the Manning Cup trophy when they meet St Andrew Technical in the final next week Friday (Nov 29).

Both JC and KC wasted chances to tap into the goal in the first half. The second stanza was fast with both teams attacking in speed and action, swinging from both ends, with very little good scoring opportunities.













Both teams changed their goalkeepers for the penalty kicks, with KC putting in Hasani Barnes, and Tarique Barrett going between the sticks for JC. Both made very little difference as JC scored all five penalties while Jamari Morrison booted his kick above the bar. That was the only miss.