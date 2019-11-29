JC, STATHS clash in Manning Cup final today

JC, STATHS clash in Manning Cup final todayFriday, November 29, 2019
|
The most successful team in schoolboy football competition, Jamaica College (JC), will seek to win their 30th ISSA/Digicel Manning Cup title on Friday (Nov 29), when they clash with St Andrew Technical High School (STATHS) at the National Stadium, starting at 5:00 pm.
Prior to that, St Catherine High School will hunt their first ISSA football title, when they battle Excelsior in the final of the Walker Cup knockout competition at 2:30 pm.
JC have been most dominant in the last decade, winning the title six times. They won five consecutive trophies between 2013 and 2017, before losing the crown last season to Kingston College (KC). STATHS, on the other hand, have won the title only once. That was as far back as 1987 when they trounced Excelsior 6-1 in an epic final display.
This year, JC and STATHS played in the quarterfinals of the competition, with STATHS winning 2-1.
Meanwhile, in the Walker Cup final Excelsior will be out to garner their eighth hold on the trophy, against St Catherine, who have been on the rise in schoolboy football. Excelsior defeated St Catherine on penalties in the semifinals of the Walker Cup last season, but lost to Hydel in the final.
