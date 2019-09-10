JC thrash Greater Portmore 10-0 in Digicel Manning Cup

Jamaica College (JC), 29-time winners of the Corporate Area schoolboy football Digicel Manning Cup competition, recorded the widest margin of victory in Tuesday’s round of matches.

JC travelled to Greater Portmore, St Catherine where they clobbered their hosts 10-0 to continue their positive start to the competition.

It was the second large margin of victory for JC as they had whipped Jose Marti Technical 7-0 in their opening game on Saturday at Hope Road. They are now on maximum six points from their first two matches, to lead Group E over Wolmer’s Boys’ School having played one more match.

Meanwhile, Holy Trinity and Vauxhall were also in imperious form on Tuesday (Sept 10) as they recorded respective 8-1 and 6-0 victories over Clan Carthy and Innswood.

The huge win enabled Holy Trinity to seize top spot in Group A’s points-standing on goal difference, as St Jago had defeated Haile Selassie 2-1 at home on Monday (Sept 9) to be second.

Vauxhall, on the other hand, were rebounding from their opening 5-0 loss to Wolmer’s and are still third in Group E, behind JC and Wolmer’s.

TUESDAY’S RESULTSZONE AHoly Trinity 8 vs Clan Carthy 1

ZONE DSt Mary’s College 1 vs Meadowbrook 3Camperdown 1 vs Mona 0Edith Dalton 1 vs Hydel 2

ZONE EVauxhall 6 vs Innswood 0Greater Portmore 0 vs Jamaica College 10