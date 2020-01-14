JC Track Meet roundup: Schools give a taste of what’s to come for remainder of season

All the top schools gave a glimpse of what to come for the remainder of the season while not fully showing their hands at the 27th staging of the Purewater/JC/R Danny Williams Athletics Meet at the Ashenheim Stadium recently.

Defending Boys’ and Girls’ ISSA Athletics Championships champions Kingston College (KC) and Edwin Allen Girls were on hand and secured a number of victories and showed that they will not be easily dethroned.

Their challengers, Calabar High and Jamaica College on the boys’ side and Hydel High and St Jago on the girls’ all looked good with a number of timed-final wins in what was the first meet of the year. Calabar won 10 events while host JC took six events. KC won four although with much fewer participants. Hydel won nine of the girls events compared to Edwin Allen’s seven and St Jago’s six. KC looked good once again in the hurdles, winning two of the four timed finals courtesy of the pint-sized Taj Marques White in the Class 4 80m hurdles. He won in a record 11.53 seconds. Amontae Wray won in the Class 2 110m hurdles in 14.45.

Fierce rivals Calabar won the other two, capturing the Class 1 crown with Jerome Campbell in 14.00 and Class 3 courtesy of Zacre Braham in 13.84.

KC had additional victories in the 5000m open as Aron Tanui of Kenya won in 15:55.84 ahead of his teammate Kirk Dawkins in 15:59.84. Tanui would return to win the Class One 1500m in an impressive 4:01.44 ahead of his teammate Amos Beadle. Calabar’s 800m record holder Kimar Farquharson looked to be in immaculate form winning his pet event in 1:51.42.

Renaldo savoury won the pole vault with a leap of 4.00m. Rojay Thomas won the Class Three 1500m in 4:25.49 while his teammate Chadrick Bacchus won Class 2 in 4:11.19. He was fifth last year while representing Port Antonio High and should sit out this year’s Boys Champs.

Calabar’s Kobe Lawrence won the Class 2 discus with 53.59m and the shot put with 17.61m. His teammate Zachery Dillon won the Class One shot put with 17.43m. Calabar’s Niquane Henry won the Class One 400m hurdles in 54.03.

Defending Class One girls’ 100m champion Ashanti Moore of Hydel High looked easy in winning the Class One 100m in 11.74. Moore, who has a personal best of 11.17 seconds, could not have been more relaxed as she opened her season in style ahead of Ackelia Smith of Edwin Allen High who clocked 12.07 and was the second fastest overall. However, Serena Cole of Edwin Alen was the quickest female overall, clocking an impressive 11.61 (1.6 mps) in Class 2. Hydel’s Shenese Walker was second fastest overall winning heat two in 11.81 (0.5 mps).

Jody-Ann Daley of Hydel High had the first record clocking 10.85 second to win the girls 70m hurdles and her teammate Oneika Wilson won the Class Two 100m hurdles in an impressive 13.70 (-0.4 mps) seconds which was just outside Melaine Walker’s record of 13.6 set 20 years ago. Rosalee Cooper of St Jago took the Class One 100m hurdles in record fashion of 13.80. Kayan Green looked good in capturing the Class 1 girls 800 in 2:16.07 while her teammate Rushana Dwyer went faster in Class Two winning in 2:15.43. Hydel’s Shanieka McDonald won Class Three in 2:17.45.