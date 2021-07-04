J’can born nurse who got first COVID-19 shot honored by President Biden

The Jamaican born nurse who created history by becoming the first person in the US to get the COVID-19 vaccine was on Friday (July 2) honoured by President Joe Biden

President Biden presented Sandra Lindsay with the “Outstanding American By Choice” during a citizenship granting ceremony which served as part of celebrations for the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

In addition, Lindsay’s hospital scrubs and COVID-19 vaccination card will go on display at the Smithsonian Museum of American History.

“Sandra immigrated to Queens, New York, from Jamaica when she was 18 years old. Over the past, and I don’t believe this, 30 years — she doesn’t look 30 years old — she’s pursued her dream of becoming a nurse to allow her to do what she wanted to do the most: give back to her new country,” Biden said which was followed by a round of applause.

“She earned a bachelor’s degree. Then a master’s degree. Then a doctorate degree. And her citizenship. And now she’s director of nursing for critical care at a hospital on Long Island,” added Biden as he listed some of Lindsay’s accolades.

According to the latest information available from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 66.8 percent of US adults have had at least one vaccine shot.