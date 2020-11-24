J’can boy mauled by dogs in ‘high spirits’ after first surgery in US

Five-year-old Mickele Allen is in ‘high spirits’ following his first surgery in the US, according to his mother.

Allen was viciously attacked by a pack of dogs in his St D’Acre community in St Ann last week.

According to the mother, Shereen Antoinette Grindley, Mickele is responding well to treatment and is eating and talking. “He is recuperating very fast, he is eating, he is talking, he is just amazing, amazing. I’m so overwhelmed,” she told US media.

Grindley also used the occasion to express gratitude to Dr Garfein and the team at Montefiore, where young Mickele is being treated.

According to Dr Garfein, Mickele’s condition was so severe that it catapulted him into action. He explained that Mickele had about 50 to 60 per cent of his scalp torn away including serious damage to his limbs.

The doctor further said due to the extent of Mickele’s injuries, he has more skin grafts and surgeries scheduled with the child to spend his December 15 birthday, and the New Year in hospital.

To date, $250,000 in donations has been raised for Mickele’s medical care, with the Montefiore Health System still collecting funds to offset the cost of treatment.