J’can businesses: Bad customer service could be costing you, literally

Carlene Clarke, Head of Customer Experience and Service Recovery at JN Bank, recently spoke at the Private Sector Organization of Jamaica (PSOJ) imploring local companies to focus their attention on quality customer service.

A statistic that was done by US-Based company Formilla has highlighted businesses worldwide that have lost an estimate of $338 billion in revenue annually due to bad customer service.

On a brief note, Clarke spoke about the way millennials deal with bad customer service.

“In this new era, especially among our millennial generation, customers are not afraid to walk away if they are dissatisfied with the quality of service they receive,” she said.

The expert continued, “the reality is that customer service is the lifeline of any economy.” She also argued, “Our customers’ needs must be at the forefront of our core values, at all times.”

National Customer Service Week is slated for October 6th to 12 under the theme ‘Service Excellence … Our Business, Our Life.’