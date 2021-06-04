J’can cops reaping success as they step up the fight against illicit drugs

J’can cops reaping success as they step up the fight against illicit drugsFriday, June 04, 2021
|
Since the start of the year police say more than $17 million worth of ganja and over one billion dollars worth of cocaine has been seized in operations across the island, targeting drug trafficking activities.
“We will not relent in our efforts to rid the nation of illicit drugs,” said Superintendent Jervis Moore, the head of the Narcotics Division.
More than 100 persons, including six foreign nationals, have been arrested since the start of the year for involvement in these illicit activities.
Approximately 14,678 kilograms of ganja with an estimated street value of JMD 17,613,669 and over 248.948 kilograms of cocaine worth JMD 1,846,245,668 have been seized.
In the latest operation on Saturday (May 29) in Robin’s Bay, Portland, the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) Coast Guard seized a thirty-foot boat and over eight hundred pounds of compressed ganja following an operation at sea.
The estimated street value of the drug is over three million dollars.
One hundred and eighty-three (183) cases have been brought before the court by investigators from the Narcotics Division since the start of the year. Fifty-six of these cases have so far been disposed of by the courts.
Of the 56 cases disposed of, convictions have been secured in 53 cases.
The statistics indicates a 94% conviction rate for the Narcotics Division for 2021.
