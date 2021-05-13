J’can cops seize $8million worth of ganja in Clarendon

The Narcotics Police on Wednesday (May 12)made a multi-million dollar ganja seizure in Rocky Point, Clarendon.

Reports are that at about 6:20 p.m. when the Narcotics Police conducted an operation in a section of the mangroves.

During a search of the area, they found 30 knitted bags containing compressed ganja. The weight of the drugs is approximately 1,668 pounds, and has an estimated street value of JMD 8,335,330.

No one was arrested in connection with the seizure.

According to police the latest seizure brings the total value of drugs seized by lawmen in the country since the start of the month to over eleven million dollars.