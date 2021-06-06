J’can farmer robbed while grabbing food at drive-thru in Angels Plaza

J’can farmer robbed while grabbing food at drive-thru in Angels PlazaSunday, June 06, 2021
|
A farmer was robbed as he attempted to make a fast food purchase on Friday (June 4).
Reports are that at around 11:30 a.m., the farmer who is originally from Clarendon, stopped in Linstead, St Catherine where he withdrew $500,000 from an ATM machine.
The farmer, on route to Kingston, made a second stop in Angels, Spanish Town to get food at a popular plaza.
While at the drive-thru, the farmer reported that a man walked up to his vehicle and grabbed the bag containing the money.
The farmer gave chase, after which the man threw the bag containing the cash over the fence.
Another man took up the bag and ran in the direction of a waiting motorcar, the farmer continued his pursuit when one of the men pointed a firearm and fired.
The farmer escaped unhurt, the occupants of the car fled the scene.
