J’can football coach Theodore ‘Tappa’ Whitmore reaches Gold Cup milestone

Jamaica’s Senior Men’s football team coach Theodore’ Tappa’ Whitmore has reached another milestone in his impressive managerial career.

The former Reggae Boy is now second on the list of head coaches with Gold Cup matches under their belts. He reached the milestone on Friday when Jamaica defeated neighbours Guadeloupe.

A release from the Jamaica Football Federation highlighted that ‘Tappa’ has now coached twenty games so far with eleven wins, four draws and five losses which included a run to the final in 2017.

“Coach Whitmire wrote his name in Gold Cup history by becoming the 2nd head coach with the most coached games,” tweeted the JFF.

Whitmore is now certain to extend those numbers as Jamaica is expected to play at least two more games in the competition but the hope is that the Caribbean nation can finally cop the trophy that has eluded them time and time again.

The all time record is held by US coach Bruce Arena who coached twenty five games during his tenure as head coach for the United States.