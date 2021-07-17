J’can football coach Theodore ‘Tappa’ Whitmore reaches Gold Cup milestone

J’can football coach Theodore ‘Tappa’ Whitmore reaches Gold Cup milestoneSaturday, July 17, 2021
|
Jamaica’s Senior Men’s football team coach Theodore’ Tappa’ Whitmore has reached another milestone in his impressive managerial career.
The former Reggae Boy is now second on the list of head coaches with Gold Cup matches under their belts. He reached the milestone on Friday when Jamaica defeated neighbours Guadeloupe.
A release from the Jamaica Football Federation highlighted that ‘Tappa’ has now coached twenty games so far with eleven wins, four draws and five losses which included a run to the final in 2017.
“Coach Whitmire wrote his name in Gold Cup history by becoming the 2nd head coach with the most coached games,” tweeted the JFF.
Whitmore is now certain to extend those numbers as Jamaica is expected to play at least two more games in the competition but the hope is that the Caribbean nation can finally cop the trophy that has eluded them time and time again.
The all time record is held by US coach Bruce Arena who coached twenty five games during his tenure as head coach for the United States.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy