J’can Government considering performance-based pay for ministers

The Jamaican Government says it is considering paying portfolio ministers based on performance in their respective roles.

This was disclosed by Prime Minister Andrew Holness, who indicated that it falls in-line with plans already afoot to transform the public sector.

If it happens, it would follow on the heels of Permanent Secretaries who agreed in December 2019 to work with a performance-based pay scheme going forward.

It is also something that is being touted for other areas of the public sector, as the government tries to enhance efficiency and productivity.

The news also comes at a time when several members of the political directorate, on both sides, have started the call for increases in salary.

However, for now, the performance-based proposal remains uncertain in relation to its implementation.