J’can gov’t budgets $309m to continue Global Services Skills Project

J’can gov’t budgets $309m to continue Global Services Skills ProjectTuesday, February 18, 2020
|
The Global
Services Skills (GSS) Project will receive a provision of approximately $309
million from the 2020/21 Estimates of Expenditure, now before the House of
Representatives.
The project, being funded by the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), is geared towards promoting the growth of the GSS in Jamaica, particularly in higher value-added segments.
It is intended to provide better-skilled workers and enhance Jamaica’s institutional capacity to attract Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) and increase exports.
These are being programmed through two components – the Skills Development for Global Services Sector and Strengthening of the Skills Development System; and Strengthening Jamaica’s Institutional Capacity to Increase Investment and Promote Exports in the GSS.
The project’s achievements, up to December 2019, include the establishment of a Global Services Sector Board and a national awareness event – Future of Work.
Targets for the 2020/21 fiscal year are the development of industry skills and upgrading strategies; implementation of a talent platform; development of a Career Pathway Framework; updating the digital skills curricula, and developing a pilot training plan; development of a Digital Global Services Strategy and branding campaign.
The project, which commenced in January 2019, is slated for completion in January 2024.
