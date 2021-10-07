J’can Lotto winner says playing online brought him luck

Lotto winner, A Rennalds, has said that he hasbeen playing Lotto since the start of the game over 20 years ago.

However, Rennalds only hit gold, when they registered and played on the app.

With just a $100 bet, they won $259 Million with the lucky numbers 6, 10, 16, 30, 36 and 38.

Rennalds’ win may not be the largest in Supreme history with the heaviest jackpot being $395 Million in 2015, but it is the largest win ever scored on the app that was launched in October 2020.

CEO of Prime Sports (Jamaica) Limited, Xesus Johnston noted this is a true Supreme win adding that it is the largest jackpot on offer in the industry.

Johnston further lauded the convenience of placing bets online.

“Supreme is unmatched when it comes to the jackpots, Jamaicans can win when they play our games, we have the largest jackpots in the country and we have pushed SV Games to become the channel of choice for many persons,” he said

“We want to expand the customer experience by being not just the provider of the most fun games, but the easiest and most convenient gaming solution provider,” he added.

Rennalds, who noted that he usually purchases a physical ticket, started playing on the app in March.

“It has been much easier to buy on the app. I can buy more tickets, especially quite a few quick pick tickets. It’s very convenient because when a number pops up I can buy right away, no delay,” he said.

Rennalds said that while they have a set of numbers that have sentimental value, the winning numbers were a random set purchased on the app at their office as soon as they came to mind.

“The app has changed my gaming habits as it is very convenient. If you’re running late, you can just go on the app, don’t need to chase stores saves time,” Rennalds said.

Rennalds, who received news of the win through automated text message, is still absorbing the news.

“I got a text that I won a high tier prize on SV Games. When I saw that text, I said ‘yes, this is it’. I opened the app and found out I really won. And it wasn’t spam. I felt so excited! I’m still absorbing it now,” Rennalds added.

Rennalds has not only amassed a couple suitcases of cash but will go down in history alongside Supreme Ventures; as the gaming company has produced Jamaica’s first online millionaire!