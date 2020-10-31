J’can man arrested after teen girl found hiding in cupboard in Trinidad

A Jamaican national was taken into police custody in Trinidad and Tobago after an underaged girl was found hiding in a cupboard in his apartment.

Reports are that the mother of a 14-year-old girl told police that her daughter had left home with a man in a red car.

According to police, the red car was subsequently located outside an apartment complex in the El Dorado area.

A search of the man’s apartment resulted in police finding the girl hidden in a cupboard inside the man’s bedroom.

The teen and the man were taken to the police station where it was later revealed by the 14-year-old girl that she and the man were involved in intimate activities.