J’can man falls ill prior to boarding flight, excretes 2 pounds of cocaine

A mechanic who fell ill prior to boarding a flight at the Sangster International Airport in St. James has been taken into police custody.

46-year-old Errol Ellis of Kendal in Hanover is believed to have been attempting to export cocaine to the United States .

Reports are that Ellis on Sunday (August 15) arrived at the airport in Montego Bay where he attempted to board a departing flight to New Jersey in the USA.

While at the Airport, he became ill and was rushed to a medical facility where he was admitted for four days under police guard.

During the period of his admittance, he excreted over one hundred cocaine pellets weighing approximately 2.5 pounds.

Ellis was charged with the offences of:

Possession of cocaine

Dealing in cocaine

Taking steps preparatory to exporting cocaine

The drugs have an estimated street value in the $55,000USD.