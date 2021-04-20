J’can media fraternity in mourning following passing of Michael Sharpe

The Jamaican media fraternity has been plunged into mourning following the passing of veteran journalist Michael Sharpe early Tuesday (April 20)

The RJR Communications Group confirmed Sharpe’s passing in a tweet put out by Claire Grant the general Manager at Television Jamaica

“It is with deep regret that TVJ, JNN, the RJRGLEANER Communications Group announces that our colleague, friend veteran broadcaster, newsman Michael Sharpe died this morning. Condolences to his family and friends. Peace Michael, “said Grant in an early morning tweet.

News of Sharpe’s passing trended on social media platform Twitter, with several in the media community sharing tributes for their colleagues.

Among those to share condolences for Sharpe included broadcast heavy weight Dionne Jackson Miller, who noted that she was deeply saddened by the news, using the opportunity to share that it was Sharpe who had interviewed her for one of her first roles in media.

“I am absolutely gutted at Michael Sharpe‘s death. Michael interviewed me and recommended that News Editor Jennifer Grant hire me as a news correspondent in Montego Bay, ” said Jackson Miller in a tweet.

Similarly sports journalist Karen Madden, who reflected on Sharpe’s legacy, noted that he was always about helping youth to break into the media industry.

“One of his most wonderful qualities which I admired most was “bussing yutes” I’m so happy I repeatedly told him this,” Madden tweeted.

Others to pay tribute to Sharpe included Prime Minister Andrew Holness and Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Olivia’ ‘Babsy’ Grange.

Sharpe who was 65-years-old at the time of his passing began his career in media following his return to Jamaica from the United States in 1983.