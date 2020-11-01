J’can nightclub owner charged for COVID-19 breaches

J’can nightclub owner charged for COVID-19 breachesSunday, November 01, 2020
|
A Jamaican nightclub owner was arrested and charged after a party was discovered in full swing inside the establishment on Friday (October 30).
Reports are that about 11:30 pm lawmen were on an operation in Boscobel, St Mary when they went to a nightclub where an event was being held in breach of the Disaster Risk Management Act (DRMA). A total of 150 persons and 23 vehicles located on the premises were searched.
Investigations revealed the establishment was not a registered business and the owner did not possess a nightclub licence or a spirit licence. The owner, identified as Kumar Brown, 41,of Greater Portmore, St Catherine has been charged for breaches of the DRMA, operating without a nightclub licence and operating without a spirit licence.
Seventeen others were also charged for various breaches under DRMA.
A foreign national was among those arrested and was also charged under the Quarantine Act.
One motor vehicle, a motorcycle and half pound of ganja were seized during the incident.
Brown’s court date is being finalised.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy