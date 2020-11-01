J’can nightclub owner charged for COVID-19 breaches

A Jamaican nightclub owner was arrested and charged after a party was discovered in full swing inside the establishment on Friday (October 30).

Reports are that about 11:30 pm lawmen were on an operation in Boscobel, St Mary when they went to a nightclub where an event was being held in breach of the Disaster Risk Management Act (DRMA). A total of 150 persons and 23 vehicles located on the premises were searched.

Investigations revealed the establishment was not a registered business and the owner did not possess a nightclub licence or a spirit licence. The owner, identified as Kumar Brown, 41,of Greater Portmore, St Catherine has been charged for breaches of the DRMA, operating without a nightclub licence and operating without a spirit licence.

Seventeen others were also charged for various breaches under DRMA.

A foreign national was among those arrested and was also charged under the Quarantine Act.

One motor vehicle, a motorcycle and half pound of ganja were seized during the incident.

Brown’s court date is being finalised.