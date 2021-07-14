J’can pastor who gave church sister spiked pills charged for rape

A minister of religion has been taken into police custody after he allegedly gave a female congregant a bottle containing spiked pills and had sexual intercourse with her.

Charged is 52-year-old Oral Britton otherwise called ‘Bishop’.

Britton’s charges stem from a June 2019 in Retreat, St Mary when the pastor allegedly summoned the female congregant into a room in the church.

It is further alleged that Britton handed the complainant a bottle of pills, the woman opened the bottle and fell ill immediately.

Britton then had sexual intercourse with her against her will.

The matter was reported to the police and the pastor arrested and charged.

His court date is being finalised.