J’can PM extends nightly curfew, weekend measures adjusted

Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness on Tuesday (April 12) announced that the nightly weekday curfew would remain unchanged for another two weeks.

Holness speaking in Parliament informed the nation that the nightly curfew hours would remain at 8:00 pm to 5:00 am, until May 4.

However, Holness modified the weekend curfew hours.

Beginning on Saturday, April 17, the weekend curfew will begin at 4pm rather than at noon.

While on Sundays, the curfew will begin at 2:00 p.m. in contrast to the previous all day lockdown.

Travel bans continue

Holness also used the occasion to share that travel bans would remain in effect for the UK, as well as, select South American countries.

The PM said that the ban on travel from the United Kingdom will remain in place until April 30, after which it will expire.

However for some South American countries which include Brazil, Chile, Peru, Colombia, Argentina and Paraguay the ban is to remain in place.until May 4 2021.

Holness explained that despite increasing number of Jamaicans turning out for the vaccine, variant strains still remain a concerns, as he sought to explain the reason for the ban on travel from particular countries.

“ I just want to say clearly, very quickly, Madam Speaker, that though we are increasing our vaccinations , new variants can pose a threat. And we have seen in countries in Latin America, in South America specifically where they have attained high levels of vaccination and are still going through a spike. So we have to be absolutely careful what we are doing here,” added Holness.