J’can police say case involving Westmoreland MP closed due to lack of cooperation

An assault case involving Westmoreland Central Member of Parliament (MP) George Wright was on Friday (April 16) closed by police .

Police in a statement on the matter revealed that a variety of factors led to the case being closed, including a lack of cooperation from both parties, as well as, the poor quality of the footage on which the incident was captured.

“The Jamaica Constabulary Force has conducted investigations into a physical altercation between Member of Parliament, George Wright and Businesswoman, Tannisha Singh,” began the statement put out by the JCF on the matter.

“Following an exhaustive investigation and interview process that conformed with law enforcement best practices and involved both parties, it is now clear that the investigation into the alleged incident has come to an end at this time. This, as a result of the unwillingness of the parties involved and potential witnesses to participate in the investigation, as well as the poor quality of the video alleged to capture the incident,” added the police in the statement.

Earlier today the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) in statement said that George Wright is to withdraw from the party’s Parliamentary caucus.

In a statement, the JLP confirmed that Wright is to apply for leave of absence from the House of Representatives in light of allegations in the public domain.