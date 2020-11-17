J’can prisoners producing 40% of their protein — Samuda

J’can prisoners producing 40% of their protein — SamudaTuesday, November 17, 2020
|
Following a recent capital injection at the Tamarind Farm Adult Correctional Centre, inmates are now producing 40 per cent of the protein that they consume yearly.
Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of National Security, Matthew Samuda, made the disclosure in a series of tweets on Thursday (November 12).
Samuda shared that just three weeks after Newport Mills Limited (NPM), the retailers of a local chicken feed, had installed two broiler units at the facility, inmates had already produced 98 tonnes of broiler meat .
According to Samuda, the amount of meat produced thus far represents approximately 40 per cent of the total inmate consumption per annum.
“Many thanks to Nutramix! Most importantly inmates are learning and gaining a sense of purposem” said Samuda in a tweet.
NPM in late October partnered with the Ministry of National Security on the project which is expected to save the Department of Corrections J$13 million annually
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy