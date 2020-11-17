J’can prisoners producing 40% of their protein — Samuda

Following a recent capital injection at the Tamarind Farm Adult Correctional Centre, inmates are now producing 40 per cent of the protein that they consume yearly.

Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of National Security, Matthew Samuda, made the disclosure in a series of tweets on Thursday (November 12).

Samuda shared that just three weeks after Newport Mills Limited (NPM), the retailers of a local chicken feed, had installed two broiler units at the facility, inmates had already produced 98 tonnes of broiler meat .

According to Samuda, the amount of meat produced thus far represents approximately 40 per cent of the total inmate consumption per annum.

“Many thanks to Nutramix! Most importantly inmates are learning and gaining a sense of purposem” said Samuda in a tweet.

NPM in late October partnered with the Ministry of National Security on the project which is expected to save the Department of Corrections J$13 million annually