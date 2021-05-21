J’can singer Dovey Magnum arrested in US, transported to ICE detention centre

Dancehall artiste Dovey Magnum was detained by US immigration officials when they carried out a raid at a premises in Atlanta, Georgia late Wednesday (May 19).

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers arrested the singer, whose real name is Simsky Kimberly Harrison, who was later transported to the Stewart Detention Center.

BUZZ understands that Harrison has been living in the United States for well over a year without the requisite documentation.

Harrison was advertised to headline Purity’s all white bash in Florida with Dexta Daps later this week, however it is unclear at this time who will replace the dancehall diva.

The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is a federal law enforcement agency that specifically focuses on cross-border crime and illegal immigration that threaten national security and public safety.