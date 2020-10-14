Jamaican soldiers arrested in drug bust after gunfight with police

Jamaican soldiers arrested in drug bust after gunfight with policeWednesday, October 14, 2020
|
Two Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) corporals were arrested after they were caught transporting 2,000 pounds of ganja and initiated a shootout with law enforcement officers last night.
Reports are that the two soldiers were travelling in a JDF minibus in Gutters, on the border of Manchester and St Elizabeth, when they were signalled to stop by narcotics police around 9:00 pm.
The two ignored the command and opened fire on the police officers, who engaged and returned fire.
Two firearms were recovered from the incident and the ganja found in packages in the vehicle.
Investigations are ongoing. Â
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy