Jamaican soldiers arrested in drug bust after gunfight with police

Two Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) corporals were arrested after they were caught transporting 2,000 pounds of ganja and initiated a shootout with law enforcement officers last night.

Reports are that the two soldiers were travelling in a JDF minibus in Gutters, on the border of Manchester and St Elizabeth, when they were signalled to stop by narcotics police around 9:00 pm.

The two ignored the command and opened fire on the police officers, who engaged and returned fire.

Two firearms were recovered from the incident and the ganja found in packages in the vehicle.

Investigations are ongoing. Â