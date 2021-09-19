J’can teacher reported missing last seen at plaza in Brown’s Town

A St Ann teacher has been reported missing.

34-year-old Ruchelle Williams was last seen on Wednesday (September 15) at a Plaza in Brown’s Town.

According to the Brown’s Town Police, Williams was last seen at a plaza at around 4:00 p.m. dressed in a blue blouse and black pants.

Williams a teacher of Goshen district is described as of dark complexion, medium build and is about 157 centimetres (5 feet 2 inches) tall.