J’can teacher reported missing last seen at plaza in Brown’s Town

J’can teacher reported missing last seen at plaza in Brown’s TownSunday, September 19, 2021
|
A St Ann teacher has been reported missing.
34-year-old Ruchelle Williams was last seen on Wednesday (September 15) at a Plaza in Brown’s Town.
According to the Brown’s Town Police, Williams was last seen at a plaza at around 4:00 p.m. dressed in a blue blouse and black pants.
Williams a teacher of Goshen district is described as of dark complexion, medium build and is about 157 centimetres (5 feet 2 inches) tall.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy