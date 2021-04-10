J’can teen and mom arrested after video threatening police goes viral

J’can teen and mom arrested after video threatening police goes viralSaturday, April 10, 2021
A Jamaican teen and his mother were arrested in Manchester on Saturday (April 10) after it is alleged that the teen made a threatening phone call to the police.
Reports are that on Friday the teen was heard making threats; the call was captured on video.
In the video which has since gone viral, a male voice,believed to be that of the teen boy, is heard demanding the release of a prisoner as well as $2 million .
Following an investigation led by the Counter-Terrorism and Organized Crime Investigation Branch, the boy and his mother were arrested.
The police used the occasion to remind the public that these actions or any similar action forces the JCF to utilize resources that could be channeled towards citizen safety.
In addition, the police say these actions have serious implications and persons can be charged.
Investigations into the matter are ongoing.
