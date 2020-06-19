J’can teen arrested for robbing business of cash, phone cards

J’can teen arrested for robbing business of cash, phone cardsFriday, June 19, 2020
|
An 18-year-old was taken into custody in connection with the robbery of a business in Savanna-la-Mar, Westmoreland in Jamaica just over a week ago.
It is alleged that about 4:15 p.m. on Saturday, June 6, the teen was one of two men who held up the cashier of a business place and robbed her of J$22,470 and phone cards.
The teen escaped from the scene of the crime, however investigators traced him to a relative’s house the day after, where he was arrested.
The 18-year-old has been identified as Venard Clarke of Top Road, Little London in the parish and was charged with robbery with aggravation.
He was charged following an interview in the presence of his attorney.
He will appear in the Westmoreland Parish Court once a date has been finalised.
Investigators continue to probe the case as they work to find Clarke’s alleged accomplice.
