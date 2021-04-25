J’can teen caught fondling child

A 14-year-old male was charged with Rape and Sexual Touching following an incident that occurred along Wellington Street in Kingston on Monday (April 19).

Reports are that about 4:30 p.m., the accused visited the complainantâ€™s house where he fondled her vagina and had sexual intercourse with her.

A parent of the complainant caught the accused in the act and handed him over to the police.

He was charged on Saturday (April 24).

His court date is being finalised.