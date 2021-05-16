J’can woman charged after caught on video at fire scene

A woman was arrested and charged after video evidence placed her at the scene of a small fire in Goshen district, Browns Town in St. Ann on Tuesday (April 27)

36-year-old Ingrid Seivwright, of Rosetta district, Alexandria in St. Ann was charged with house-breaking, arson and making a threat.

Reports are that about 8:00 a.m., the complainant securely locked his home and on his return

discovered that his home was broken into. Several items were also destroyed by fire.

Investigations commenced and video evidence placed Seivwright at the scene.

On May 13, lawmen arrested and charged Seivwright, during which she made several threats to kill the accused.