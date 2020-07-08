J’can woman nabbed after collecting millions in securities scam

Meghan McGuire-Roy from Old

Harbour in St Catherine, Jamaica was arrested and charged on Monday (July 6)

after she allegedly fleeced a man out of millions of dollars.

The 54-four-year-old has been charged with dealing in securities without a licence and obtaining money by means of false pretence following several incidents between August and November 2019.

Reports are that a man made several deposits totalling J$9 million to McGuire-Roy’s account after she told him she was a securities dealer.

The man later became suspicious and decided to contact the Financial Services Commission where he learnt she was not licensed to carry out such services.

Her court date is being finalised.