J’cans spending less time in traffic following road improvements

A near 20 per cent

average reduction in travel time has been observed along major thoroughfares

for which improvement works have been substantially completed under the Major Infrastructure

Development Programme (MIDP).

These are Mandela Highway, and the Hagley Park, Constant Spring and Barbican roadways.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness made the disclosure during his contribution to the 2020/21 Budget Debate in the House of Representatives on March 19.

He said that the roadways, which carry the bulk of Kingstonâ€™s traffic, have seen an increase in carrying capacity of nearly 100,000 vehicles per day.

In addition, Holness pointed out that as part of the road improvement project, new street lights and fire hydrants have been installed to improve public safety, along with new water and sewerage lines, which will drive development in communities adjacent to these road corridors.