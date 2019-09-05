JCDC to mount exhibitions to celebrate Miss Lou

JCDC to mount exhibitions to celebrate Miss LouThursday, September 05, 2019
The Jamaica Cultural Development
Commission (JCDC) will mount several exhibitions as part of the celebrations
for the centenary anniversary of the birth of cultural icon, Hon Louise
Bennett-Coverley, fondly known as ‘Miss Lou’.
These exhibitions will be mounted during the month of September, starting on the 7th at JCDC’s parish offices and parish libraries across the island.
Marjorie Leyden-Vernon, director of Community Cultural Development at the JCDC, said that the month-long celebrations aim to engage and give persons the opportunity to participate and reflect on the life and work of Miss Lou.
Born on September 7, 1919, Miss Lou passed away on July 26, 2006 in Canada and was buried at National Heroes Park, in a section reserved for cultural icons. Known for writing and performing her poems, folk songs and stories in Jamaican patois, Miss Lou is regarded by many as the “mother of Jamaican culture”.
Leyden-Vernon explained that for the celebrations there will be poetry-type competitions, and there will be fashion shows focusing on the Jamaican Bandana which Miss Lou would often wear. Other activities during the month will include lunch-hour concerts, ring-ding style concerts, a floral tribute at National Heroes Park and special tribute concerts.
