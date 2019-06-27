JCF arrests 24, seizes three guns
The Jamaica Constabulary Force has reported that it arrested 24 individuals and seized three firearms in police/military operations in several St Catherine communities on Tuesday as part of its ongoing anti-gang and murder reduction strategies.
The operations, which are aimed at suppressing and dismantling criminal organisations (gangs) and apprehending its members, began approximately 3:00 am and impacted several communities to include St Jago Heights, Jones Avenue, Rivoli, Laureston, March Pen Road, Buck Town, Top Banks, St Johns Road, and Homestead in the parish.
During the operations, an AK47 rifle and 10 rounds of ammunition were seized on Jones Avenue in Spanish Town, St Catherine about 8:30 am, one man was taken into custody.
About 9:55 am, a Hi-Point pistol was seized, along with seven rounds of ammunition, in a heavily vegetated area of the Spanish Town Bypass. No arrest was made at this location.
Operations continued in the New Nursery area, where a Smith and Wesson firearm and 14 rounds of ammunition were seized. One man was arrested in relation to this seizure.
The public is being reminded that they can play their part in creating safer communities by reporting illegal firearms, gangs and suspicious activities by calling Crime Stop at 311. A reward is offered for information that leads to the seizure of illegal weapons as these operations will be ongoing.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy