JCF gets $400 million more to fight crime

The Ministry of National Security will be spending

$400 million in the new fiscal year to increase the conviction rate for murders

in the country.

The funds will be used to procure information technology (IT) equipment and cameras, to enhance Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) connectivity and Department of Correctional Services (DCS) surveillance; a Case Management system; a Jail Management System; equipment for the Firearm Licensing Authority (FLA); and a Station Records Management System.

The project seeks to increase the capacity of the JCF to generate high-quality and timely data to assist in crime prevention; equip and connect police stations, prisons and the National Police College of Jamaica (NPCJ); implement a case management system; design and implement a digital registry; design and implement a data-sharing exchange protocol; and implement change management and communications.

The allocation will also be used to procure and install network equipment to facilitate interconnection between agencies.

Details of the project, titled ‘Security Strengthening Project’, are outlined in the 2020/21 budget, now before the House of Representatives.

The project is being funded by the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) and is slated to end in March 2023.