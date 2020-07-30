JCF mourns young cop killed after car plunges into YS River

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) is

again mourning the loss of another service member on Thursday (July 30) following

a deadly motor vehicle collision in St Elizabeth on Wednesday night.

Dead is 37-year-old Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Omar Morris of a St Catherine address.

According to reports from the Corporate Communications Unit (CCU), Morris was driving his Honda motor vehicle along the Shaw’s Main Road en route to Black River around 8:30 pm.

Morris, who was behind a Toyota Hiace bus, attempted to overtake the vehicle but was forced to abandon the manoeuver due to oncoming traffic.

His motor vehicle collided in the side of the Toyota bus, leading to both drivers losing control of their respective vehicles and crashing into an embankment.

Morris’ Honda plunged into the YS River while the bus slammed into a nearby tree.

Both men were rushed to hospital where Morris later succumbed to his injuries sometime between Wednesday night and Thursday morning, the CCU added.

Morris was a member of the Westmorland Police Division.

The condition of the other driver is not known at this time.