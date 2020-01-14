JCF urges Jamaicans to seek help at its Domestic Violence Intervention Centres

JCF urges Jamaicans to seek help at its Domestic Violence Intervention CentresTuesday, January 14, 2020
‘You can get help’ that’s the assurance coming from the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) following the killing of two women over the weekend because of
On Saturday night, a Jamaica Defence Force Corporal chopped and shot his girlfriend, Suzanne Easy then committed suicide in the Four West community of Greater Portmore, St Catherine.
The following day, 27 year-old Nevia Sinclair was allegedly stabbed to death by her boyfriend in the quiet farming community of Brinkley in St Elizabeth.
Detectives has since arrested the boyfriend.
The JCF says it understand that domestic violence is one of those activities that can lead to major crimes and early intervention is necessary to save lives.
It is therefore reminding Jamaicans that they can access counselling and other services at the JCF’s Domestic Violence Intervention Centres.
The JCF said it recognizes that this is a problem and has vowed to place greater emphasis on training and educating its members and other stakeholders through workshops. These will be aimed at equipping them to recognise and handle domestic violence-related matters in keeping with legislations.
