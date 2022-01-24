JDF assists in collaring murder suspects on toll road

THE coordinated efforts of a Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) team and an off-duty policeman led to the arrest of two murder suspects on the Edward Seaga Highway on Friday, January 21.

Reports are that about 9:30 pm a JDF team that was travelling behind a motor car observed a body being thrown from the motor vehicle onto the side of the road. The car then sped off. The team pursued the motor car and it was intercepted at the Caymanas Toll Plaza, where an off-duty district constable saw what was happening and also intervened. Motorists travelling on the Edward Seaga Highway also reported hearing explosions coming from the car — a grey Nissan Sylphy.

Two men suspected to be involved in the murder of the man who was thrown from the vehicle were arrested. The motor car was searched and a .357 Magnum Taurus Revolver loaded with one 9mm round was seized.

The body of the deceased, who is unidentified, was discovered by the police with multiple gunshot wounds and was removed to the morgue pending post mortem.

The body is of dark complexion, 168 centimetres long and has a large afro. The deceased was wearing a burgundy T-shirt, grey shorts and a pair of black shoes. The police are appealing to the public to contact them if they believe they can assist in any way, by calling the Portmore Police Station at 949-8422, police 119 emergency number or Crime Stop at 311.