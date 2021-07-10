JDF blamed for trashing community centre

JDF blamed for trashing community centreSaturday, July 10, 2021
BY ROSALEE WOOD
WESTMORELAND, Jamaica — THE Jamaica Defence Force is being blasted for leaving a local community centre with millions in damage and utility services disconnected because of thousands of dollars in unpaid bills.
“I have no control of the army using the Belle Isle Complex,” a frustrated councillor for the Grange Hill Division, Lawton McKenzie said during Thursday's monthly meeting of the municipal corporation. “But they have left $5 million worth of damage. The light is gone. The water is gone. It is a shame and disgrace. All a mi deep fridge dem that I lend, dem mash up. I am calling on the prime minister of Jamaica, the minister of [national] security, the Member of Parliament to sort out the damage and the embarrassment that they have done and left in Grange Hill.”
In response, mayor of Savanna-la-Mar Bertel Moore ordered that a letter be written to the minister of defence making him aware of the matter.
The Belle Isle Community Centre is home to a number of projects being carried out in partnership with several local and international organisations. They all rely on the facility being able to provide water and, more so, electricity which is needed to access the Internet. The centre, which is also used as the base for the Grange Hill Community Development Committee, also provides Internet access for students doing online classes as well as for an entrepreneur training programme.
