JDF boss never felt there were things she was not supposed to do

Newly installed chief of defence staff of the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) Antonette Wemyss Gorman has been credited for shattering glass ceilings throughout her nearly 30-year career.

But Rear Admiral Wemyss Gorman, who on Friday officially became the first woman to head the 60-year-old army, attributes this proclivity to her being raised to believe that there was no such barrier — not even in the male-dominated field.

“I grew up really not being socialised to perceive any limits. There really wasn't anything I thought that I could not do. I genuinely didn't know that there were things that I was supposed to not be able to do or was not allowed,” a chuckling Wemyss Gorman told the Jamaica Observer on Wednesday, ahead of Friday's change of command parade at which she formally replaced Lieutenant General Rocky Meade.

In fact, she said, on announcing her interest to enter the military, which happened “by chance”— only one question was raised by her parents when they were informed.

“After I told my mother I was joining the JDF, she said, 'Oh, I didn't know that they could take people so short,'” the 5-feet 2-inches Wemyss Gorman shared on a peal of laughter.

That she made good on that intention was no surprise to anyone who knew her, she noted.

“The support was there — people who knew me as a child or, if you interact with me I guess, quickly learn that I am going to do what I say I am going to do,” she said.

That said, the then 19-year-old Wemyss Gorman set her sights on the coast guard, the JDF's naval arm, where very few women would dare venture. Then again, she said, she had no idea this was uncharted territory for the serving members of her gender.

“Truthfully, when I joined the JDF, I really didn't know much about it. When I learnt about the coast guard, that really, really sparked my interest. I was fixated on serving there,” she reminisced.

According to Wemyss Gorman, “at the time, there were no women serving there in seagoing roles”.

“They had a few women in support roles, and I really pursued that despite at the time there were significant reservations about whether or not women could serve in various areas of the force and certainly coast guard was not one that was on the popular list at the time,” she reflected.

Fast-forward to 2011 and Wemyss Gorman, who served as the deputy commander for the JDF's Air Wing between 2009 and 2011, was now commandant of the Caribbean Maritime Military Training Centre in Port Royal, for two years and six months. She was subsequently appointed commanding officer of the coast guard and then the brigade commander — maritime air, cyber command before becoming the JDF's executive officer until she took up her current appointment.

And this new chief of defence staff, whose appointment is seen as a major gender statement and victory for women, has no intention of keeping the secret to her success to herself, neither will she share it with the sisterhood alone.

“The impact of my appointment on my gender is not really lost on me. Obviously it had not occurred in Jamaica before, or perhaps at this level, much elsewhere in the world and so, that I understand is very, very important, very significant and I think that in itself goes a long way in terms of motivating and inspiring girls,” she told the Sunday Observer.

That said, she declared, “I happen to want to take a very balanced approach to gender matters, in that, I have a son and I want him to respect women, to see women as strong, but I also want him to be a strong man when he grows up and be able to stand on his own and recognise women as his equal. So, I do believe that work needs to be done as well with boys and with our male population.”

Wemyss Gorman was at pains to point out that this viewpoint was by no means adopted overnight.

“In my position as chief of defence staff and in my current position as the force executive officer, it caused me to be in a position to influence our policies in the force's, and one of my roles was really policy development and implementation, and one of our marquee policies over the period has been our gender optimisation policy. And what that really does is articulate and ensure that members of both genders have opportunities to qualify and where they are qualified, they have the opportunity to be employed anywhere in the force,” she told this newspaper.

“I think that is something that I am in a unique position to continue to influence. I really want it to be balanced. I don't think alienating one gender in favour of another is necessarily going to achieve the outcome that we want as a society,” she added.

In reflecting on the years within the ranks of the military body, which is the country's last line of defence, beginning with the rigorous training regime which has caused many a man to cry, the forthright Weymss Gorman claims no regrets.

“Several times during training you wonder why did you make this decision to try and kill yourself when you think your body is not going to be able to do it…if there is anything that I would want to say to young girls and young boys, it's that you can do whatever you put your mind to,” she stated.