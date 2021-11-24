JDF credits new coast guard unit for $1-billion cocaine bust

BLACK RIVER, St Elizabeth — The Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) yesterday gave credit to a new unit in its coast guard for a $1.1-billion cocaine bust off the coast of Black River on Monday night that resulted in three men being arrested.

The men, who police sources say are from St Elizabeth and Westmoreland, were on board a vessel destined for Jamaica with more than 2,000 pounds of cocaine packaged in crocus bags, a police source said.

Efforts yesterday to get an official statement from the police regarding the progress of their investigation into the cocaine seizure were unsuccessful.

The JDF's Maritime, Air and Cyber Command (MACC), in a news release yesterday, said a collaborative effort was instrumental in intercepting the vessel filled with cocaine.

The JDF said the three detainees and contraband were handed over to the Jamaica Constabulary Force's Narcotics Division for processing and investigations.

Brigadier Roderick Williams, MACC brigade commander, commended the unit for the drug bust.

“The Second District Jamaica Defence Force Coast Guard was recently commissioned as a unit less than two weeks ago at Discovery Bay in St Ann. It is a remarkable testament to the diligence and bravery of our soldiers,” Williams said. “This is a true validation of our work as sailors, airmen and operational planners in what was a collective effort of the MACC and great proof of concept of the need for growth and transformation in the MACC and the JDF.”

— Kasey Williams