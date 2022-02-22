JDF crime-fighting resources strengthened

CHIEF of Defence Staff Rear Admiral Antonette Wemyss Gorman and Prime Minister Andrew Holness are confident that the recent acquisition of six protected mobility vehicles (PMVs) for the Jamaica Defence Force will help to cauterise the country's high levels of crime and violence.

Speaking at the Bushmaster Protected Mobility Vehicles Commissioning Ceremony at Lathbury Barracks, Up Park Camp, on Monday Admiral Wemyss Gorman described the acquisition of the additional PMVs as a natural step, given the JDF's disposition islandwide.

“They will provide us with the increased capability to deploy PMV units within the respective geographical commands to enhance the effectiveness of the troops on the ground,” Wemyss Gorman said.

She pointed out that while vehicles have proven to be critical force multipliers in internal security operations, they are also critical to other land operations such as search and rescue.

“In addition to playing a role in the movement of troops, the enhanced protection provides a unique capacity which is necessary for our contingency plans in the event of major security events of various types. Their commission into service brings the force closer to the build-out of our mechanised infantry battalion,” said Weymss Gorman.

At the same time, Prime Minister Andrew Holness stressed the additional PMVs will add significant capacity to the country's disaster-response capabilities, and will give increased visibility and presence in communities that are now challenged with high violence and crime.

“In fact, my understanding is that these vehicles will also help with the new joint task force that was established to treat with gangs between the JCF [Jamaica Constabulary Force] and the JDF [Jamaica Defence Force]. This is an improve capability that will helps us to be able to seriously tackle the crime situation that we are facing,” said Holness.

“Our investment in the JDF should not be looked on through one lens. The JDF is the foundational basis of our national security and they play a role in almost every aspect of our national security. Therefore, when you see these Bushmasters, they are not wholly and solely for the JDF's operation,” the prime minister emphasised.

The JDF modernised its fleet from the Cadillac Gage V150 armoured personnel carriers to Thales Bushmaster PMVs in 2013.

The six new PMVs move the total number to 18, which will strengthen the military's capability efforts.

The six Thales Bushmaster PMVs are made up of three ambulances and three troop carrier variants, adding to the 15 available troop carriers.

The three ambulances, which the JDF has received for the first time, were built to accommodate casualties in different configurations accompanied by medical personnel, driver and co-driver.

The ambulances were also designed to transport troops and other personnel from hostile environments to a safe and secure space where additional medical treatment can be appropriately administered.