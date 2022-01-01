JDF intercepts vessel carrying guns, ammo to Jamaica

JDF intercepts vessel carrying guns, ammo to JamaicaSaturday, January 01, 2022
THE 2nd District Jamaica Defence Force Coast Guard (JDF CG) yesterday intercepted a vessel with illegal weapons and ammunition destined for Jamaica.
According to the JDF, the vessel was intercepted off the coast of St Elizabeth with two Jamaicans onboard. Two illegal weapons, two magazines, and 159 rounds of ammunition were seized.
Brigadier Roderick Williams, brigade commander of the Maritime, Air and Cyber Command (MACC), stated that the fact that the unit prevented illicit weapons and ammunition from entering the country was another instance of the return on Government's investment in aerial and maritime surveillance and interdiction assets for the JDF Air Wing and Coast Guard.
Additionally, Commander Aceion Prescott, commanding officer of the 2nd District JDF CG said, “This seizure attests to the dedication of the men and women of the 2nd Dist JDF CG operating in synergy with the JDF Air Wing and other MACC elements to effect an interdiction. It has prevented illegal firearms and ammunition from reaching criminal hands and has undoubtedly saved lives.”
The JDF said the men, the vessel, and contraband items have been handed over to the Jamaica Constabulary Force for processing.
The JDF urged people to call its tip hotline, 876-837-8888, to provide assistance in ridding the country of criminal activity and maintained that it remains committed to securing Jamaica's borders by land, air, and sea.
