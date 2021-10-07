JDF private swaps army for music

LLUIDAS VALE, St Catherine — Malik Hamilton is packing away his army fatigues and taking up music for good.

With head held high, he's leaving the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) on October 16 after serving his country for six years.

The 25-year-old native of Lluidas Vale district in St Catherine is heading to the largest independent college of contemporary music in the world, Berklee College of Music in the United States.

He will spend four years at its Boston campus pursuing a bachelor's degree in music.

“When I found out that I was successful for Berklee, I was very happy; I prayed daily before I got my results,” Hamilton said. “Berklee College of Music is one of the most prestigious schools of music in the world,” added Hamilton.

Among its alumni are noted musicians such as Quincy Jones, Melissa Etheridge and John Mayer. According to its website, the cost of attendance for a degree programme in the 2021-2022 academic year is a little more than US$74,000. This covers tuition, plus expenses such as books, on-campus housing and health insurance.

So enthralled was Hamilton about being accepted at Berklee, he didn't even remember to check whether he had been offered a scholarship.

When he checked about two weeks later, another round of celebration erupted.

“I didn't get a full scholarship, but it covers a massive amount of my school fee — and this is yearly,” Hamilton disclosed.

His musical feats are not a surprise, considering that he is from a musical family. His sisters Kadian and Saschauna Hamilton are songbirds. Kadian is a former lead singer in the all-female Adahzeh band, while is mother, Sasha Burke-Brown, is also a standout vocalist.

Hamilton's grandmother Verna Brown, whose singing talent is beyond question, is impressed with his decision to further pursue music.

“I am happy for the step that he has taken. I am still praying for him that, as he goes along God will be with him and give him all the goodies in life,” said Brown.

Hamilton first realised he had a knack for music when he was a child singing in church with his sisters. They often sang at Lluidas Vale Adventist. He later learned the basics of the piano.

When he enrolled at Enid Bennett High School in St Catherine, his music teacher Dwayne Foster introduced him to the saxophone.

In 2014, Hamilton's mastery of the woodwind instrument earned him a parish gold medal in the annual competition hosted by the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission (JCDC).

After leaving high school, Hamilton, who also is a graduate of Lluidas Vale Primary School, went on to perform in the United States and at various national events here in Jamaica.

In December last year, he released his first album — It's Finally Christmas — which is an eight-track production.

Hamilton also had his fair share of success being a member of the JDF band.

One band master, Euwayne Miller, noted that Hamilton came to the JDF at a standard that the band wasn't accustomed to in recent years.

Upon realising that the young saxophonist had a problem reading music, Miller got down to teaching, and Hamilton soaked it all up.

“I am proud to say today that I have watched him grow. I wouldn't say he has mastered the art of reading [music], but he is very close to there,” said Miller who is not worried about Hamilton taking the big step to attend Berklee.

“He has been doing great, but there are greater things that he will do. Trust me, I am not worried; I am not concerned; I do not think he is going to struggle at all,” Miller declared.