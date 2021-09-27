JDF responds to social media posts

The Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) has described as erroneous social media posts that have been circulating which allege that it had purchased military equipment recently.

In a statement yesterday, the JDF said that it had purchased no such equipment, and urged people to be responsible in what they share on social media.

The following is the full statement:

“The Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) advises the public that the social media posts that are currently in circulation regarding a shipment of military equipment, as a purchase made by the force, are false.

“The JDF has not made a purchase of the vehicles shown in the circulating video. The organisation is also not aware of the origin of the post and dissociates itself from this video or any material related to it.

“The JDF reminds everyone to act responsibly and verify all information before sharing. We thank the public for the opportunity to provide clarity on this matter.”