JDF welcomes ‘HMJS Nanny of the Maroons’ to maritime fleet

The Jamaica Defence Force Coast Guard added

to its maritime fleet on Friday (June 26), with the acquisition of the fast

crew supplier (FCS) 5009 Cutter for oceanic patrols.

The vessel, commissioned HMJS Nanny of the Maroons, was designed and manufactured by the Damen Group and gives the JDF more versatility to patrol the island’s exclusive economic zones (EEZs).

“The 1st District Jamaica Defence Force Coast Guard yesterday, welcomed the arrival of the FCS 5009 Cutter, “HMJS Nanny of the Maroons” to its fleet. This latest acquisition forms part of the ongoing transformation of the JDF’s maritime capability,” the JDF noted on its official Facebook page.

The newly commissioned HMJS Nanny of the Maroons can be used as a crew boat and fast supplier, and can perform maritime safety, security of economical waters and coastal boundaries, as well as search and rescue missions.

The vessel is fitted with Sea Rogue weapon system supplied by Reutech Group, a company based in South Africa.

The remotely-controlled weapon system incorporates a 20mm cannon on bow deck and two 12.7mm browning guns, fixed at the port and starboard of the wheelhouse respectively. The weaponry, which can be operated by a hand controller, ensures accurate target-tracking.

The navigation and communication equipment fitted aboard FCS 5009 vessels include magnetic compass, gyro compass, auto pilot, differential global positioning system (DGPS), electronic chart system, two radars, echo sounder, speedlog, searchlights and GMDSS A3 communication system.

A figure for the purchase was not immediately disclosed by the JDF.