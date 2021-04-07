Jealousy: Ambulance driver arrested for assaulting J’can nurse

Jealousy: Ambulance driver arrested for assaulting J’can nurseWednesday, April 07, 2021
|
Jealousy is being labeled as the main culprit behind an incident in which a nurse was assaulted while on duty at the Spanish Town Infirmary.
Reports are that last week Monday (March 29) the nurse was on duty at the Spanish Town Infirmary, when 41-year-old Keron Chambers allegedly threw gasoline on her and accused her of being unfaithful.
It is understood that Chambers attempted to set the nurse on fire and later used a sharp object to stab her.
Chambers, an ambulance driver, was arrested on the compound of the Infirmary. The nurse was hospitalised.
It is understood that the nurse and Chambers were in a romantic relationship and had recently separated.
