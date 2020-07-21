Jeff Bezos makes US$13 billion in one day

Jeff Bezos makes US$13 billion in one dayTuesday, July 21, 2020
Jeff Bezos added $13 billion to his net worth on Monday (July 20). This is the largest single-day jump for an individual since the
Amazon shares jumped 7.9 per cent yesterday, the most since December 2018 on rising optimism about web shopping trends, and are now up 73 per cent this year.
Bezos, Amazon’s 56-year-old founder and the world’s richest person, has seen his fortune swell $74 billion in 2020 to $189.3 billion, despite the U.S. entering its worst economic downturn since the Great Depression. He’s now personally worth more than the market valuation of giants such as Exxon Mobil Corp., Nike Inc., and McDonald’s Corp.
Mackenzie Bezos, his ex-wife, gained $4.6 billion Monday and is now the 13th-richest person in the world.
