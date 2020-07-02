Jeffrey Epstein associate, Ghislaine Maxwell, arrested by FBI

Ghislaine Maxwell, a long-time associate of

convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, arrested by the FBI today, July 2.

Maxwell, whose whereabouts were unknown since Epstein’s arrest in July 2019, was held early Thursday at about 8:30 a.m. in the small town of Bradford, New Hampshire.

The 58-year-old Maxwell is accused of recruiting young girls for Epstein with many victims describing her as a key part of Epstein’s alleged sex trafficking ring.

While Maxwell has denied any involvement in or knowledge of Epstein’s alleged sexual misconduct, several victims have alleged that she was instrumental in his activities with many accusing her of recruiting them for Epstein.

“Maxwell would try to normalise sexual abuse for a minor victim by, among other things, discussing sexual topics, undressing in front of the victim, being present when a minor victim was undressed, and/or being present for sex acts involving the minor victim and Epstein,” read a charging document.

Maxwell is facing six federal charges which include conspiracy to entice minors to travel to engage in illegal sex acts, enticement of a minor to travel to engage in illegal sex acts, and perjury.

Epstein committed suicide on August 10, 2019 as he awaited trial on sex trafficking charges.